See what Hudson Valley projects will receive grants from the $80 million earmarked locally

Nearly $80 million in federal grants will flood the Hudson Valley after a budget breakthrough in Washington last week.

New sidewalks in Rockland and Putnam counties. The extension of a Yonkers greenway. Program space for low-income kids in Newburgh. Funding for those and dozens of other local projects were requested by four House members and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and tucked into $460 billion in long-awaited spending bills.

The amounts vary widely, from $500,000 for new buses in Yonkers to $8 million for sidewalks in the town of Ramapo. They are part of a tradition cherished by both parties that allows Congress members to direct federal resources to handpicked projects in their home states and districts.

“These are critical investments that will help revitalize the Hudson Valley,” Gillibrand said in statement on Thursday. “Today, we are committing to putting millions toward upgrading our roads, modernizing our water infrastructure, and promoting economic development."

The grants, formerly known an earmarks and now called community projects, are sometimes derided as wasteful "pork-barrel" spending by fiscal watchdogs but defended by lawmakers as prudent expenses, chosen by those who know their communities best. They also bolster campaigns by giving incumbents tangible results to tout when seeking re-election.

Having Schumer as Senate majority leader gives New York a powerful patron in the scramble for grants. His office said on Thursday that he and Gillibrand, both of them Democrats, had sponsored $58 million of the funding headed to the Hudson Valley. On the House side, Republicans are in the majority and were able to steer more to their members.

Congress banned earmarks for 11 years but revived them in 2021 with reforms in place to ensure greater transparency about how the funds were distributed. The Hudson Valley wound up with $38 million in grants the following year.

Last week's haul doubled that mark, totaling $77.8 million. Much of it was requested both by the state's two senators and the House member for the district where each grant will go. The biggest sum by far went to Republican Rep. Mike Lawler's 17th District, which got nearly $36 million for 17 projects in Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman touted $14.6 million in grants for his 16th District in Westchester and the Bronx. Rep. Pat Ryan, also a Democrat, got nearly $17 million for his 18th District, which takes in Orange County, most of Dutchess County and part of Ulster.

GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro got $27.6 million in grants for the spread-out 19th District, which spans from the Hudson Valley to the Finger Lakes region. That total included $4 million in funding for three projects in Ulster and Sullivan counties, such as work on Monticello's water treatment plant.

Added to those totals in the Hudson Valley were a handful of grants from Gillibrand and Schumer that had no House sponsor.

Nationwide, lawmakers approved more than 6,000 grants totaling $12 billion. A group of Republican senators who oppose the practice tried in vain to strip them from the bills that contained them.

The spending package was passed by the House on Wednesday and by the Senate on Friday, hours before the latest deadline in Washington to avoid a government shutdown. Tangled in partisan gridlock, Congress has passed a series of budget extensions to keep the government running after the last fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, more than five months ago.

Lawmakers still have six more appropriations bills to pass by March 22 to finish the job. They aren't expected to send much more funding for the Hudson Valley. Of the region's four House members, only Lawler awaits another request: a $2.1 million grant to correct flooding in Clarkstown.

Many of the projects that lawmakers funded are water and sewer system improvements. Others are intersection improvements, or firehouse upgrades. Some are more unique, like the Environmental Leaders of Color program at Mount Vernon Green Tech Park, which is set to get a $1.7 million grant from Bowman.

Here are several other local projects that won grants:

Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh, $4.1 million

Sponsored by Ryan alone, the grant will enable the club to renovate unused building space so it can start three new programs. One is an early learning center that will work with low-income children to ensure they can read before they reach fourth grade. The other new programs are a teen center and a job training site for ages 15 to 21.

Yonkers Greenway, $4.1 million

Schumer, Gillibrand and Bowman obtained the funding for the latest segment this project, long championed by Schumer. It will fund a 3.1-mile recreational path through southwest Yonkers and rehabilitation of the South Broadway commercial strip.

Ramapo sidewalks, $8 million

Sponsored by Lawler, Schumer and Gillibrand, the grant was sought to improve pedestrian safety in a Rockland County community with a large Orthodox and Hasidic population that walks to synagogues on the Sabbath and religious holidays. Those residents are most at risk while walking along darkened roads with no sidewalks at night.

Lawler had requested $18 million for the project, citing 983 pedestrian injuries and 27 deaths in Ramapo in a 12-year period, from 2011-2022.

Separately, Schumer and Lawler obtained another large grant — $7.5 million — to build or repair sidewalks across the Hudson River in Putnam County, including in areas near senior centers.

Rumshock Veteran Village, $1 million

This funding sponsored by Ryan will be used to build 10 one-bedroom houses in Orange County for veterans, who can buy them at a reduced cost. The project is sponsored by the Rumshock Veterans Foundation in Highland Mills and will offer support services to the veterans to help reintegrate them into civilian life.

Community Outreach Center, Ramapo, $1.6 million

Funds from Lawler, Schumer and Gillibrand will be used to build a 15,000-square-foot community center, referred to as The Resource Hub for Disadvantaged Children, Adults and Seniors. The project is being done for the Community Outreach Center, an organization in Monsey that provides an array of social services, job placement and senior services.

