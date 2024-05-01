See how 'hogwash' rant from Louisiana Republican budget chair restored summer feeding program

A federal summer feeding program for almost 600,000 at-risk Louisiana children has been restored after the Republican chairman of House budget committee called out agencies during a rant on the House floor last week, describing their resistance as "hogwash."

Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack McFarland of Winnfield told USA Today Network Wednesday that the leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education have agreed to put the program in place for the upcoming summer.

"The first (summer EBT) cards will go out June 4," McFarland said. "It's the right thing to do."

There had been bipartisan pushback from legislative leaders in the state Houe and Senate after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry's agency heads said they would opt out of the program Louisiana has participated in for the past two summers.

Last week House lawmakers unanimously approved a budget that includes $3.6 million in state funding to trigger $71 million in federal funding for the program.

McFarland lashed out on the floor after agency leaders said they might not be able to have the program in place by summer.

Republican Louisiana House Budget Committee Chairman Jack McFarland, pictured here in a 2019 file photo in the Capitol, supported restoring a federal summer feeding program that feeds almost 600,000 children.

He noted the program had been operating for the past two summers "and now we're being told you can't do it this summer," McFarland said.

"Hogwash!," he said. "Yeah, I'm fired up about it."

McFarland and other legislative leaders met with agency heads Tuesday and came to an agreement to restore the program, he said.

The Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT, is meant to supplement existing programs during the summer that have had a more limited reach, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden made the program permanent beginning in the summer of 2024.

But earlier this year, Landry's new secretary of the Department of Children and Family services said in a statement the state should be focused more on "a pathway to self-sufficiency" rather than rely on government programs.

"Every child deserves a safe home, first and foremost, and families deserve a pathway to self-sufficiency," Secretary David Matlock of Shreveport said in a statement. "Staying focused on that mission, without adding piecemeal programs that come with more strings than long-term solutions, is what will deliver the biggest impact for the children and families we serve."

The Summer EBT program adds $40 a month per child during the summer — a total of $120 per child - to be loaded on an EBT card, which can be used at stores that also take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Thirty-five states are participating, but Louisiana, along with Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Wyoming opted out this summer.

More: Louisiana sues Biden over Title IX rules that protect LGBTQ students from discrimination

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: After 'hogwash' rant, 600,000 Louisiana children get summer food help