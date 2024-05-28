See which former Mississippi casino could house undocumented immigrant children

A group of Mississippi officials are concerned about an apparent effort by a private developer to turn an abandoned Mississippi casino into a care facility for undocumented children coming into the United States.

On May 23, Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith released a letter asking President Joseph Biden to provide information regarding reports that the federal government could issue a contract to house "migrants" in the former Harrah's Casino, sometimes called the former Grand Casino in Tunica.

“Constituents contacting me are deeply troubled about the potential negative economic impact that such a resettlement project would have on the local communities and the costs that state and local government agencies would have to bear to accommodate such a population," Smith wrote. "It is unclear at this point if Tunica, Mississippi, is able, willing, and prepared to manage such an influx."

Early last week, the Tunica County Board of Supervisors discussed the potential sale of the property to a private developer and the alleged use of it. During that meeting, the board did not come to a decision on whether to support the project.

“Obviously, anything that deals with immigration is a hot button issue,” John Perry, the board's attorney told WREG TV station. “The Board, like any other board of supervisors, speaks through its minutes, speaks through its resolutions. There has not been any formal action from the Board of Supervisors.”

Perry also told reporters the owners of the casino have been in discussions with a private developer to take the property. If the project were to happen, the hotels could accommodate about 2,000 children.

Harrah's Tunica casino in Mississippi on March 27, 2014. The resort closed later that year, and is now being considered for a private development to turn it into an influx care facility for undocumented children.

The casino and hotel originally opened in the 1990s and was eventually incorporated into Ceasars Entertainment by 2007. The casino later closed due to declining business in 2014 and the casino was demolished in 2015. The property was later sold to TJM Properties.

Along with Smith, several other state and even local officials are either calling the potential project a bad idea or questioning how it would be even feasible.

Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp told reporters he had concerns about a lack of a local hospital and the potential language barrier his officers could face if undocumented children were housed in the area.

“Patients have to be taken to hospitals in DeSoto, Tate, Coahoma County along with area hospitals in Memphis, Tennessee,” Hamp told WREG.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves Deputy Chief of Staff Cory Custer told the Clarion Ledger Tuesday Reeves is currently looking into the project.

"The Governor’s Office is aware of this reported instance and is in contact with the proper government authorities," Custer said. "Gov. Reeves remains committed to ensuring the safety of Mississippians and will use every tool at his disposal to prevent Biden’s border crisis from impacting our state. Additionally, Gov. Reeves will do everything in his power to ensure that Joe Biden is unable to send any illegal alien into the state of Mississippi."

But Republicans aren't the only ones saying this project, which could ultimately be left up to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, isn't a good idea.

Rep. Cedric Burnett, D-Tunica, said he would rather see the property developed for commercial use.

“I think if they located immigrants at that location it would not benefit Tunica, it would not benefit the casinos, it would not benefit the State of Mississippi,” Burnett told WREG. "I think that location should be used to complement the gaming industry. You know Tunica is a tourism town, we depend on gaming."

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tunica County could house undocumented children care facility