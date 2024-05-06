See the final Student of the Week nominees for the school year

Montgomery Advertiser readers have one last chance to vote for the Student of the Week for this school year!

Student of the Week honors the hard work that high school students across the River Region put into their studies, their schools and their greater community every day, and it aims to recognize as many awesome high schoolers as possible. Every public and private high school in the outer Montgomery area is eligible to nominate one student a week who is exemplifying success in academics and community involvement.

Tens of thousands have cast their votes since the poll launched in January, but after this week it's going on summer vacation. The weekly poll will start again when school returns in the fall.

School administrators and high school teachers from across the Montgomery, Elmore and Autauga counties send in nominations of their top students, and readers get to pick the best of the best. This week's poll will be open from the morning of Monday, May 6 until noon on Thursday, May 9.

Here are the impressive nominees for the honor this week:

Joan Mathew, Booker T. Washington Performing Arts Magnet High School: Senior Joan Mathew's humility, disposition, and leadership skills make her a remarkable student. Principal Quesha Starks said during her 20-year tenure at BTW, Joan is ranked among the most exceptional scholars. She has shown mutual respect for her teachers and classmates and embraced the beauty of diversity in her writing and publication work. Joan is a volunteer for the Montgomery Humane Society and Society of Arts and Crafts, a member of BTW’s Ladies of Excellence, an invited scholar to attend the Academy of Art Summer Program and a member of Lions Club International. A student whose writing skills surpass the expectations of a college student, Joan has placed in multiple academic and arts contests throughout her high school experience. Her skillful mastery of social media platforms, graphic literacy and digital marketing are exceptional. Serving as a member of the school’s newspaper, The Washingtonian, Joan has raised the standard for our publication with her innovation and eye for detail.

Makasiah Burns, Autaugaville School: Makasiah Burns will be the valedictorian for Autaugaville School and maintains a 4.32 GPA. She is involved in many extracurricular activities such as student council, volleyball, basketball and softball and maintains the highest level of expectations for herself. She recently received a scholarship from the Prattville Black History Month Program for being a stand-out student. She has received hefty scholarships from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and announced she will be attending UAB in the fall. She was recognized as the Region 3, Class IA Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Scholar Award Recipient, as well as being a Prattville YMCA FCA Golden Circle Winner for Autaugaville.

Ana-Maria Izaguirre Guzman, Percy Julian High School: Ana-Maria is a senior at Percy Julian. She serves in the Student Government Association and additional student activities. Once she graduates, Ana-Maria plans to get a job to help her through college, where she wants to pursue a career helping others.

Maddison Morgan, Park Crossing High School: Maddison Morgan is the 2024-2025 student council president as well as a cheerleader. Maddison also excels academically in advanced courses.

Colby Beyer, Stanhope Elmore High School: Colby Beyer is a junior. He received a 35 on his ACT and is involved in National Honor Society, soccer and football.

Rhegan Allen, Success Unlimited Academy: Rhegan Allen is a senior who is a Presidential Scholar and plans to attend Huntington College in the fall. She is a member of the honor society and yearbook staff, has served as vice president of the Student Government Association and the senior class, and was the 12th-grade attendant for the homecoming court. She played Volleyball for SUA and was elected senior class favorite and funniest. She still finds time to work a part-time job at Chappy's Deli.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

