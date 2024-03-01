See the emergency response to Independence shooting that killed an officer, court worker

An Independence police officer and a court worker were killed in a shooting Thursday that also injured at least one more officer, according to police and court officials.

The shooting occurred at a home in northeastern Independence on the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road, near East Bundschu Road, shortly after 1 p.m., said Cpl. Justin Ewing, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The victims were taken to Centerpoint Medical Center, two of them in critical condition, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Officials confirmed Independence police officer Cody Allen was killed in the gunfire, along with Jackson County courts civil process server Drexel Mack.

The Jackson County Circuit Court said in a news release that the civil process server had been shot by someone inside the home during an eviction.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” said Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

Officers from multiple agencies, including tactical units, responded to the scene.

The situation continues to evolve, and you can find the the latest updates here.

An unidentified woman and unidentified law enforcement officer embrace outside Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence Thursday after an Independence police officer and court process server died in a shooting incident in eastern Independence . Multiple people injured in the incident were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Tactical police vehicles remain outside of the house at 1111 N. Else Smith Road where a suspect opened fire on police and a civil process server on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence.

Two Independence police officers were shot, one fatally, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in the northeast part of the city, a police spokesman said. After word of the shooting, police gathered outside of Centerpointe Medical Center in Independence.

Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Bundschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, east of Independence.

Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Budschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence.

An ambulance and a police car leave the scene near Missouri 7 Highway and Bundschu Road in Independence Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, after multiple police officers were reported shot in the area.

Law enforcement officers were staged along Missouri 7 Highway and Bundschu Road in Independence Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, after multiple police officers were reported shot in the area.