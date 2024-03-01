See the emergency response to Independence shooting that killed an officer, court worker
Emily Curiel, Tammy Ljungblad, Nick Wagner
·1 min read
An Independence police officer and a court worker were killed in a shooting Thursday that also injured at least one more officer, according to police and court officials.
The shooting occurred at a home in northeastern Independence on the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road, near East Bundschu Road, shortly after 1 p.m., said Cpl. Justin Ewing, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The victims were taken to Centerpoint Medical Center, two of them in critical condition, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Officials confirmed Independence police officer Cody Allen was killed in the gunfire, along with Jackson County courts civil process server Drexel Mack.
The Jackson County Circuit Court said in a news release that the civil process server had been shot by someone inside the home during an eviction.
“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” said Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”
Officers from multiple agencies, including tactical units, responded to the scene.
