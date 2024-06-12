See dramatic images from flash flood, flooding in South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale

On Wednesday, June 12, people took to social media to share videos and images of the flooding and severe weather in South Florida that shut down southbound traffic on I-95 in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation closed Interstate 95 to southbound traffic Wednesday afternoon at Griffin Road in Dania Beach because of flooding.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said in an email: "This closure will remain until further notice and water drains from the Interstate."

The severe weather also caused meteorologists to issue a tornado warning for areas in Palm Beach County including Lion Country Safari, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and Loxahatchee Groves, but allowed it to expire at noon.

Here are some stunning videos, images from social media posts on the severe weather and flooding in South Florida:

It routinely floods in the parking garage of our Aventura condo — but this is the worst I can remember. Usually it looks like a river, today a full on ocean. The water already creeping up the ramp leading to the second floor. @7Weather @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/BpeTk38fS0 — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) June 12, 2024

Damage on Jupiter Island due to possible tornado in Martin County

Jupiter Island inaccessible due to trees down at Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.



Command post has been established and work is underway to clear road after possible #tornado moved through. #MartinCounty #Florida #Weather #FLwx pic.twitter.com/c8yRNAqnlv — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 12, 2024

More photos pic.twitter.com/JhwkuUCtTe — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Flash flood videos, flooding in South Florida, Fort Lauderdale