See Dramatic Cyclones Churning on Jupiter's Surface in These New NASA Photos

See the gas giant as never before

Extraordinary new images released by NASA show the ‘gas giant’ Jupiter as it’s never been seen before.

The out-of-this-world images, which are derived from data collected from NASA’s Juno spacecraft, show a multitude of massive cyclones on Jupiter, churning around the planet’s north and south poles.

With unearthly jet-streams, many massive swirling cyclones and winds running deep into its atmosphere — new data from our @NASAJuno mission to Jupiter unveils discoveries and clues about the gas-giant planet. Take a look: https://t.co/4r1ZLdykjQ pic.twitter.com/qs3eIZ3WYC — NASA (@NASA) March 7, 2018

Data suggests that Jupiter’s atmospheric winds last longer than similar atmospheric processes found here on Earth and are unlike anything else in our solar system, NASA explains. The information will be used by scientists to better understand the planet’s interior structure, core mass and, hopefully over time, its origin.

“These astonishing science results are yet another example of Jupiter’s curve balls, and a testimony to the value of exploring the unknown from a new perspective with next-generation instruments,” said Scott Bolton, who is working on the Juno mission from the Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio.

What does Jupiter's twilight zone look like? To make features more visible in this region where day meets night, our @NASAJuno spacecraft took multiple photos at different exposures. Get the details: https://t.co/ahgcjniaXP pic.twitter.com/QVAiG3yqd3 — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2018

The Juno mission, which reached the gas giant after a five-year trek, provides a new perspective on the fifth planet which scientists have struggled to study because of its cloud cover. The spacecraft takes batches of photos about every 53 days as it orbits Jupiter.