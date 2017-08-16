See Who Was Chosen as America's Most Amazing Nurse!

The Doctors and Prevention magazine are announcing the winner of the search for America’s Most Amazing Nurse. The submissions and finalists proved that America is full of outstanding nursing professionals – but only one can be named “Most Amazing” of them all!

Prevention’s editor-in-chief, Barbara O’Daire, joins ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “I love honoring nurses,” he tells her. “So do we, at Prevention!” she responds. “Think about it. Nurses are there the day you’re born, often the day you die, and so many milestones in between.”

Nurse Laura Clary has been selected as America’s Most Amazing Nurse! Nurse Clary is the manager of the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination & Domestic Violence Programs for Greater Baltimore Medical Center. “She’s an amazing woman. She’s a passionate advocate for her patients. She deals with both psychological problems and physical problems,” Barbara explains.

“I care for victims of sexual assault, child abuse, rape, domestic violence,” Nurse Clary explained when she was named one of the five finalists. “I’ve definitely found my passion in forensic nursing, and working with patients who have been victims of these crimes.”

Nurse Clary is backstage at The Doctors right now – but, Dr. Stork reveals, “She has no idea she’s here as the winner! She thinks she’s here as one of the five finalists.” The Doctors and audience welcome Nurse Clary to the stage.

“It feels absolutely incredible to be a finalist,” she tells Dr. Stork. “As a nurse, I see patients on some of the worst days of their lives. And often … I see people when they come in alone. So to be able to hold their hand, provide some comfort and support them, I think is very special and rewarding.”

“I have to tell you, you’re not just a finalist,” Dr. Stork replies. “You were chosen … as America’s Most Amazing Nurse!” Nurse Clary receives an ovation from the audience. Her husband, Joseph, is present – and was the one who nominated her. “She’s amazing!” he tells The Doctors. “I thought once I saw this contest, it would be an amazing way to show my appreciation for everything she’s accomplished.”

Nurse Clary is receiving a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Iceland, courtesy of Blue Lagoon and WOW Air! “Have fun in Iceland – doctor’s orders!” Dr. Stork tells her.

“I feel like I’ve made some lifelong friends just from participating in this,” Nurse Clary tells Dr. Stork and Barbara, “So thank you for that.” Dr. Stork responds, “What I like the most about this competition is, there are no losers. Everyone in the nursing profession, in my opinion, is a winner.”