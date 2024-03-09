See Charlotte’s top-priced $7M home for sale. Family will miss beloved mansion.

A family of seven say they will miss their beloved Myers Park mansion after putting their estate on the market for $6.8 million this week.

The price represents the highest current home listing in Charlotte, according to Compass North Carolina, part of the national real estate company Compass. Compass Realtors Cat Long and Meghan Hampton listed the two-story Georgian- and traditional-style home at 1930 Queens Road West.

Built in 1949, the 7,300-square-foot home spans an acre along one of Charlotte’s most iconic roads, draped by more than century-old oaks and enjoyed by generations of walkers, joggers and cyclists.

An acre is rare these days for a home so close to uptown, Compass North Carolina officials said in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

And the mansion has a large fenced backyard that seems a world away from Charlotte’s hustle-and-bustle, Bryan Springer, an orthopedic surgeon who owns the home with his wife, Summerson, told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. “This is a home we never dreamed we’d be in,” he said.

They’re selling because they’re moving to Florida, where Bryan Springer was named chairman of the orthopedic surgery department at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville.

‘Peaceful and secluded’

The mansion has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms, according to its listing.

That includes a second-story master bedroom for the couple and a bedroom for each of their sons, Brycen, 18; Finn, 16; and Bennett, 15; and daughters Evie, 14, and Poppy, 8.

The family also includes black Labrador Retriever Ripken (named for Bryan’s all-time favorite MLB player) and white golden retriever Pippa.

The master bedroom has the feel of an off-on-its-own apartment, Springer said his wife has always said.

The central first-floor area of the home, with its kitchen, informal dining room and what the family calls the Blue Room, is where the family comes together, Springer said.

The home also retains its thick doors, crown molding and other period features. Seven doors open to the backyard that Springer described as “peaceful and secluded.”

‘Impossible to replicate’

The property includes a custom one-bedroom guest house that overlooks a lap-size pool. The guest house has a full bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a modern kitchen and an upstairs gym, according to the property listing.

A spa, multiple outdoor living spaces, artificial turf and bluestone hardscape also highlight the grounds.

“It’s a really wide, expansive lot,” Bryan Springer said. “And literally everything we need to do is within a 3-mile radius,” he said

“It’s going to be impossible to replicate this home” in Florida, he said. “It’s going to be a big loss to us (emotionally). But we hope whoever buys it will value and appreciate it as much as we have.”

