See which candidates in judicial races raised the most for their campaigns

The 10 candidates running in the Mississippi Supreme Court and Mississippi Court of Appeals races this year raised more than $200,000 in May and spent nearly half that amount on their campaigns.

The sum total from May comes off the heels of a campaign finance reporting period of January through May 10, in which candidates raised $394,762. In total, candidates have raised $598,852 since Jan 1.

Judges on Mississippi’s supreme and appeals courts do not run statewide. Voters from their respective districts elect them.

The nine members of the Mississippi Supreme Court are elected from three districts: northern, central and southern. The 10 judges on the Court of Appeals are elected from five districts across the state.

Candidates Jennifer Schloegel, Bryon Carter and Ceola James' campaigns reported cash-on-hand balances to the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office that did not align with funds raised against cash spent. A MSOS campaign finance employee confirmed with the Clarion Ledger that their balances reported were incorrect.

Assistant Secretary of State Communications Director Elizabeth Jonson said those candidates have been contacted, and those reports are being refiled.

Here is a look at the $204,090 all 10 candidates have raised and how much they have spent.

Court of Appeals race for District 5

Taking the lead in the Court of Appeals race for District 5 in May was Jennifer Schloegel, whose campaign reported it raised $42,750 during the month-long period, and reported $140,292 since Jan. 1. So far this year, she reported the campaign has spent about $25,333, which should leave her with $114,959 in cash on hand. Schloegel's campaign reported $123,751 in cash on hand. The Secretary of State's office said it would question the discrepancy.

Schloegel is a chancery court judge for the 8th District, which encompasses Harrison, Hancock, and Stone counties.

Opponent Amy St. Pe', a Pascagoula attorney, did not fall far behind, raising a reported $24,025 in May, leaving her with a reported $131,325 this year. She has so far spent $29,510 since January, leaving her with $101,815 in cash on hand.

Assistant district attorney and division chief for the office in Gulfport Ian Baker raised the least last month, with his campaign obtaining $3,200 in donations last month and $68,051 since the year began. Baker's campaign has spent about $959.98 since January, leaving him with about $67,091 in cash on hand.

MS Supreme Court Central District race

In the Mississippi Supreme Court Central District race, State Sen. Jennifer Branning, R-Philadelphia, took the most in May. Her campaign raised $77,125, bringing her total this year to $145,544. This year, her campaign has spent about $27,059.

Branning also loaned her campaign $250,000, bringing her cash on hand total to $368,485.

Incumbent Judge Jim Kitchens's campaign raised $18,000 in May, bringing his total this year to $60,425. So far this year he has spent about $33,053, leaving the campaign with $27,372 in cash on hand.

Byron Carter, a Byram based attorney, raised only $400 in May and $5,595 since January. So far this year, his campaign has spent about $9,066.

Carter also has a $11,293 loan for his campaign, which would result in $7,822 in cash on hand. Carter's report states it is $3,471.

Ceola James, a former Mississippi Court of Appeals judge, raised only $295 in May, bringing her total to $1,695 since Jan. 1. So far, she has spent $149 this year, which would leave the campaign with $1,546 in cash on hand. The campaign reported that figure as $1,506.

Abby Gale Robinson, a Jackson-based attorney, has not raised any funds, according to Mississippi Secretary of State's Office records.

Mississippi Supreme Court Southern District race

In the Mississippi Supreme Court' Southern District race, Challenger David Sullivan, a south Mississippi-based attorney, raised the most in May with $18,350 in campaign contributions, bringing him to $35,400 since Jan. 1. Year to date, he has spent $1,018, leaving him with $34,382 in cash on hand.

Incumbent Dawn Beam's campaign raised $18,800 in May, bringing her to $36,350 since Jan. 1. She has so far spent $16,218 this year, leaving her with $20,132 in cash on hand.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

