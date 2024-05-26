SEE IT: Born 693 feet atop a bridge, fluffy baby falcons are NYC’s newest residents

Editor’s note: The video above previously aired in a past newscast.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City’s newest and ‘fluffiest’ residents were born 693 feet above the city atop the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the MTA announced.

Three peregrine falcon chicks hatched on the Brooklyn bridge tower and joined their falcon mom, taking in the breathtaking views of the city they now call home.

NYC Department of Environmental Protection Research Scientist Christopher Nadareski checks on three newly hatched peregrine falcon chicks in their nest atop the Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

“The New York City Department of Environmental Protection climbs to the top of the bridges and puts identifying bands on the falcon chicks,” a statement from the MTA read. “This helps wildlife experts keep track of the number of peregrines in the city and identify them in case they become sick or injured. The bandings occurred on Friday when the falcon chicks were about three weeks old.”

According to officials, the birds like to nest atop bridges, church steeples, and highrise buildings, which gives them a great view of their prey when hunting.

Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in New York State, and the MTA Bridges and Tunnels have been part of the state’s nesting program since 1983.

