SEE IT: Born 693 feet atop a bridge, fluffy baby falcons are NYC’s newest residents

“The New York City Department of Environmental Protection climbs to the top of the bridges and puts identifying bands on the falcon chicks,” a statement from the MTA read. “This helps wildlife experts keep track of the number of peregrines in the city and identify them in case they become sick or injured. The bandings occurred on Friday when the falcon chicks were about three weeks old.”
According to officials, the birds like to nest atop bridges, church steeples, and highrise buildings, which gives them a great view of their prey when hunting.
Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in New York State, and the MTA Bridges and Tunnels have been part of the state’s nesting program since 1983.
Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.
