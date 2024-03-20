See which Battle Creek-area marijuana businesses will receive social equity funds

BATTLE CREEK — Four Battle Creek-area marijuana businesses will receive more than $16,000 each as part of a statewide social equity program, Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency announced.

“Since the legalization of marijuana in 2018, it has been clear to me we need to do more as a state to shepherd this growing industry into a more sustainable, equitable era,” state Sen. Sarah Anthony said in a press release. “This is a chance to reinvest in local talent and stimulate the economy in urban and rural communities across our state – like Lansing – that have been disproportionately impacted by this emerging industry. Congratulations to the 62 awardees statewide and the seven grantees from the Greater Lansing region.”

Overall, 62 social equity licensees were eligible for a share of the $1 million available through the Social Equity Grant Program. Each business will receive $16,129.

In Battle Creek, KDs Venture, NMR1, Simpots Enterprises and Symponia Farms will receive funding.

The Social Equity Grant Program was created after voters legalized adult-use marijuana in 2018. The voter initiative required the state to develop a plan to promote and encourage participation in the marijuana industry by people from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement and to positively impact those communities.

“I’m thrilled to see our licensees use these funds to positively impact their employees, their communities, and their business,” said CRA Executive Director Brian Hanna. “Our social equity licensees truly deserve this opportunity.”

This is the first time that funding has been allocated specifically to support social equity licensees.

SEGP grantees must have a valid CRA-issued adult-use license, be majority owned by eligible Social Equity Program participants and be certified participants in the CRA’s Social Equity All-Star Program.

SEGP funds must be spent in one or more of the following categories:

Employee education

Business needs

Community investment

Funds spent on employee education can be used for an employee of the business to take one or more classes or courses that are relevant to the business from an accredited institution. Funds spent on business needs must be used towards compliance with licensing and regulatory statutes and rules. Funds spent on community investment may be used on or donated to organizations, nonprofits and/or charities that positively impact the community in which the business is located.

