See the Adorable Way J.Lo Endorsed Cardi B and Bruno Mars' Remix of 'Finesse'

When Cardi B and Bruno Mars dropped their music video for the remix of his song “Finesse,” fans were instantly charmed by the funky ’90s look and feel of the video, which was heavily inspired by popular ’90s sketch show, In Living Color.

The throwback feel of the video was so accurate that one of In Living Color‘s veterans, Cardi’s fellow Bronx native, Jennifer Lopez, gave a subtle endorsement of the project by posting a throwback of her own on Instagram: a video of her dancing her heart out as a part of the show’s dance troupe, the Fly Girls.

In her caption, Lopez used a slew of hashtags to celebrate the cultural watershed that In Loving Color was, noting that she was “once a fly girl, always a fly girl.” The nod was quickly noticed by Cardi B, a noted J. Lo stan, who took to her own Instagram to repost the video.

See J. Lo’s return to her fly girl days below.