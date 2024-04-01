See the 2024 solar eclipse in the Kansas City area at these 5 watch parties

On April 8, 2024, a solar eclipse will cross North America, and curious Kansas Citians can experience it at an area watch party.

At its peak over the Kansas City area, the moon will cover about 90% of the sun at around 2 p.m. There’s a chance, however, that pesky clouds could obscure the view.

Other areas in Missouri and in states like Arkansas and Illinois will experience a total eclipse. Metro residents might remember Aug. 21, 2017, when a total solar eclipse passed over Kansas and Missouri. The next total solar eclipse wil

The next time a total solar eclipse crosses through the United States will be in 2044.

April 8’s total solar eclipse will completely block the sun’s light and create a 115-mile-wide “path of totality” across much of the U.S. Those outside the path will see a partial solar eclipse.

Where can I watch the partial solar eclipse in the Kansas City area?

Weather permitting, you should be able to observe the eclipse from anywhere in the Kansas City area. If you want to see the eclipse with a large crowd, these locations are hosting watch parties.

Astronomical Society of Kansas City Watch Party

Location: Powell Observatory, 26500 Melrose St., Louisburg

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll be able to watch the eclipse through specially-outfitted telescopes.

Legends Watch Party

Location: The Lawn at the Legends (by Dave & Buster’s). 1865 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, KS





Time: Noon to 3 p.m.





A volunteer NASA ambassador will be at the Legends to answer questions, and a limited number of visitors will receive eclipse glasses.





Chicken N Pickle Watch Parties: North Kansas City and Overland Park

Locations: 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City and 5901 W. 135th St., Overland Park





Time: 12:30-3:15 p.m.





Both of Kansas City-area locations will have happy hours specials and a signature margarita, called The Dark Side of the Moon.





Zip KC Watch Party

Location: 12829 Loring Rd., Bonner Springs





Time: Noon





Watch the eclipse from the zipline facility, and while you’re there, you can get a discount on their attractions.





How to see 2024 solar eclipse from Kansas City: When is it and where is the path of totality?

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light on Earth.

When the moon obscures some of the sun, that is called a partial solar eclipse. On April 8, all of the contiguous United States will experience at least a partial eclipse. People in areas that experience a total eclipse might see the outer atmosphere of the sun, or the corona.

This year’s eclipse will have a wider path, a longer totality — up to 4.5 minutes — and cross over more populated areas of the United States compared to the 2017 event.

The last solar eclipse that crossed the Americas was in October. It was annular event, which means the moon is not large enough in the sky to block out the sun, causing an effect referred to as a “ring of fire.”

Where can I get eclipse glasses?

While you may be tempted to look at the eclipse with your bare eyes, don’t. It can cause eye damage. Even observing through dark sunglasses, a camera or a standard telescope is dangerous.

According to a Reddit thread, some area grocery and hardware stores are selling eclipse glasses. Make sure the glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. If you can’t get a hold of glasses, watch the eclipse from home with this simple pinhole camera made out of paper.

Do you have more questions about nature in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.