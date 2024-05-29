See the 2024 primary runoff election returns for Nueces, San Patricio counties

The interim district attorney seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to run in the Nueces County district attorney’s race this November took an early lead in Tuesday's primary runoff election.

Jimmy Granberry, interim Nueces County district attorney, earned about 2,112 votes in early voting, according to unofficial Nueces County Clerk records. James Sales, a San Patricio County assistant district attorney, garnered about 1,521, the data shows.

The contest is likely the highest-profile race in the local runoff.

Granberry was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last fall to serve the remainder of former district attorney Mark Gonzalez’ term. Gonzalez had resigned to pursue Congressional office.

Granberry holds the position until the November election.

Unofficial early voting returns in other primary runoff elections in Nueces and San Patricio counties are shown below.

Election Day voting returns are not yet available but counts are anticipated to be underway.

Vote centers closed at 7 p.m.

All returns are considered unofficial until a formal canvass has been performed.

This is a developing story. Check Caller.com for continued updates.

Early voting

Nueces County

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RUNOFF

Constable, Precinct 1

Randy Balderas: 282

Frank Yzaguirre: 684

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

District attorney, 105th Judicial District

James Sales: 1,521

Jimmy Granberry: 2,112

Constable, Precinct 2

Jason McCahan: 939

Mike Boucher: 859

San Patricio County

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Ruben Gonzales: 207

Lilly Wilkinson: 104

