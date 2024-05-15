Sedgwick County Sheriff provides update on officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on their investigation into the officer-involved shooting in west Wichita on Monday night.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said on May 13, the Wichita Police Department was investigating a domestic violence call near the intersection of 13th and Tyler around 11:20 p.m., in the 1600 block of N. Wood St.

When officers arrived at the home, they attempted to place the suspect, a 42-year-old man, into custody, but he resisted.

Easter said he retreated into the home, drew a gun from his waistband, and pointed it at the officers. No shots were fired at officers.

An officer then shot the man three times. Other officers checked on the man and called for EMS. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The man is still at the hospital and will be arrested and booked into jail after he is released.

An investigation is still ongoing. After it is complete, the SCSO will send its findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

This is a developing update.

