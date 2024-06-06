Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility working to help youth in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Detention Facility officials are working to secure a grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The funding would allow them to provide services to youth while they’re in custody, hoping to help with mental help and substance use issues.

Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Department of Corrections Deputy Director Mario Salinas said they see roughly 600 juvenile intakes per year. He said that roughly half of those kids require substance use or mental health support. He adds that local partnerships will help them treat kids while incarcerated.

COMCARE shares crisis center expansion plans

It’s a big step to help youth in the juvenile justice system.

“It’s something we’ve never done before,” said Salinas.

He said that House Bill 2021 passed last year, requiring them to complete assessments on mental health and substance use. He believes the $697,000 grant from the KDOC allows the next steps.

“To partner with COMCARE and Seventh Direction to complete the mental health and substance abuse evaluations as well as individual/group sessions here in detention,” said Salinas.

COMCARE will handle mental health evaluations, Seventh Direction will tackle the substance use side.

Seventh Direction Co-Owner Randy Ecker said it’s important to get through to young people so they do not end up in a cycle of incarceration.

“It’s so hard with kids with the peer pressure, and they’re in there and they want to change, but then they get out and throw everything away and go back to what’s familiar,” said Ecker.

The average stay in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility is 30 days. Ecker said there is a fentanyl crisis, and it is vital to use the time while they are incarcerated to help.

“Last couple years over 30 people that we know die from fentanyl, To get them in a secure environment and be able to provide services is a blessing in my eyes,” said Ecker.

Free Narcan vending machines in Wichita and Hutchinson

Looking to help youth not only while locked up but also by maintaining a relationship when they leave and reenter society.

“Building rapport, building trust, kind of knocking down the barriers,” said Ecker.

He said the application for the grant should be submitted by the end of the week. They’ll find out if it has been awarded near the end of June, and services could start shortly after that happens.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, here is a list of local and national resources.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.