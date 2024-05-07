Sedgwick County Jail deputy accused of punching inmate charged with misdemeanor battery

A 19-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy accused of punching an inmate has been charged with misdemeanor battery, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Kymbal Britt was relieved of duty on April 22, the same day of the incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, adding the inmate wasn’t injured. He had been with the department since April 17, 2023.

The incident involved an inmate in the booking cell “banging on the doors and yelling for an extended period,” the release says. He was told to stop at least twice but he continued and started banging on other objects in the cell.

“A team of deputies went to the cell to extract him for the purpose of placing him in a more secure cell and preventing damage to the cell,” the release says. “Once deputies entered the cell the inmate sat down on a bench and placed his hands towards his chest in a passive resistant manner.”

That’s when Britt stood the inmate up and struck him six to eight times in the head and body, the release said. “Other deputies intervened and placed the inmate into handcuffs. No injuries were observed or reported,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office presented its findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, which led the charge.