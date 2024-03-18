Security tightens for Kansas City St.Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally was just 32 days ago. Kevin Spainhour and his wife, Stacey, still made the decision to come to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City on Sunday.

“We had talked about it,” Spainhour said. “It definitely crossed my mind.

“We’re not going to live on the edge, we’re going to enjoy life. So here we are,” Spainhour said.

Police officers from multiple agencies were stationed up and down the parade route on Broadway Street.

There were more than 400 officers according to the Kansas City Police Department, and parade goers were noticing.

“Yeah there is a lot of security,” Curtis Hall said. “Different police departments, they’re around everywhere.” Hall told FOX4 that he also thought about what happened at the Chiefs rally before attending today. “We felt totally safe to come down here and enjoy the day and it’s a perfect day for it.”

Sargeant Phillip DiMartino with KCPD said that in a meeting the morning of the parade, the message to officers was to be “visible, active and engaged” while patrolling the crowds. “Conflict, argument is a problem in our city. We have to learn better conflict resolution.”

He said that attendees at parades or large crowds should also be aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, call us. Alert a police officer. We’re here. That’s exactly what we’re here for.”

