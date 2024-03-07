Security staff at Dusseldorf airport stage unannounced strike

Passengers queue at the check-in counters at Dusseldorf Airport. The Verdi trade union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday with renewed warning strikes by several professional groups. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Security staff at Dusseldorf airport joined a wave of strikes in Germany's transport sector on Thursday morning, with no prior announcement, the airport and trade union Verdi said.

All passengers who had planned a flight from Dusseldorf on Thursday were asked to check their flight status with the airlines or tour operators before travelling.

Unlike at Frankfurt and Hamburg airports, where Verdi is also striking at security checkpoints, the action in Dusseldorf had not been announced by the union. This was intended to prevent the airport and its partners from being able to prepare for the strike.

Passengers must expect delays and flight cancellations. Around 320 departures and arrivals are planned for Thursday in Dusseldorf.

Lufthansa ground staff are also taking part in a two-day strike that started on Thursday morning and Germany's train drivers' union GDL is holding simultaneous strikes.