Security issues to be topic at March 27 Altrusa Oak Ridge meeting

"Security issues and more" will be the topic at the Wednesday, March 27, meeting of Altrusa International of Oak Ridge at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Speakers will be Brandon Ingram and Oak Ridge School Superintendent Bruce Borchers

Brandon Ingram

Ingram has over a decade of security experience, spanning over several different types of security fields, according to information from Altrusa. He began his professional career in healthcare security, rose through the ranks and eventually became a corporate director over security for a hospital chain in East Tennessee. He graduated from the police academy in 2009, and then completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

He has led patrol teams, built special teams, held seminars on the active shooter, workplace violence, de-escalation and threat assessment. He has spoken at healthcare facilities across the country on their security programs, given active shooter talks at local high schools and assisted in building church security response teams along the East Coast.

Borchers will give a brief update on the schools.

The in-person Altrusa meeting, will begin 11:30 a.m. with a time to socialize. The buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. A short business meeting will begin at noon and the program will follow. Reservations should be made by sending an email to: altrusareservations@gmail.com by noon Monday, March 25.

Altrusa International is a service organization comprised of community members focusing on leadership, partnership and service with an emphasis on literacy and education.

