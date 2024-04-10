Security guard shot during illegal pot deal at Queens store: cops

The man shot and wounded in a Queens convenience store last week was a security guard stepping in when a man shorted the clerk $5 during an illegal weed transaction, police said Tuesday.

Jhlani Banks, 23, was buying $65 worth of weed at One Stop Convenience Store on 243rd St. near Mayda Road in Rosedale around 5:20 p.m. Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in a news briefing.

The man handed over just $60 and the clerk asked for the $5 he owed her, Kenny added.

“He refuses and tries to leave the location,” the chief said. “The store is equipped with an automatic lock. She locks the front door and basically traps [Banks] inside the store.”

Instead of calling 911, the clerk called on a 42-year-old security guard for help.

When the guard arrived, Banks and two men who were with him waiting outside the store confronted him, Kenny said.

Banks pulled out a pistol and allegedly shot the guard in the shoulder. Police initially thought the guard was a good Samaritan thwarting a robbery.

The gunman and his cronies took off in a Honda Pilot, which police later recovered in the Bronx.

Medics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for a minor wound.

Police have been in touch with Banks’ attorney, who says the man is expected to surrender this week, Kenny said.