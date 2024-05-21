Security guard nearly hit after suspect's car speeds through parking garage

After allegedly trying to run over a security guard in a downtown Bremerton parking garage, a 50-year-old man suspected in additional crimes of theft and vehicle prowling was arrested in Port Orchard.

Sometime before midnight on Wednesday, May 15, a security guard at the Harborside parking garage told Bremerton police he was on a routine patrol and noted an unoccupied gold BMW, lacking a license plate, that matched the description of a car seen previously in the garage when vehicle prowls, thefts and damages had been reported to parking security. The guard approached the car and saw a hammer and a pile of glass in the BMW's back seat, though the car's window were not broken, according to a police report.

At that time a man entered the garage from a walkway to the Bremerton boardwalk and confronted the guard, who told him police had been called. The man then jumped into the car and pulled away from the parking stall. The driver circled the garage, according to the guard's statement, and rather than drive directly out the exit the man swerved across several empty parking stalls where the guard was standing and accelerated at him. The driver then did another loop of the garage, the guard told police, and sped through the exit and drove north on Washington Avenue.

Another Bremerton officer heard the car's description when the crime was reported, and remembered it from a previous contact in the same garage, when he had recorded the car's VIN number. That officer provided a suspect's identification that matched the description provided by the security guard.

A few hours later, just after 6 a.m., a resident of a home on Charleston Beach Road in Bremerton reported to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office that a bald man in his 50s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants, had come to his home and smashed the windshield of his Subaru, parked in the driveway. A KCSO report says the windshield was shattered, the glove compartment torn out, and the rearview mirror ripped off. A security video from the homeowner's front door clearly shows the suspect's face, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest, and evidence of the man walking around the Subaru and going into the car.

A cell phone was left inside the Subaru, the car's owner reported, and when deputies checked the number they found it registered to Kenneth Edward Rowen, 50, of Port Orchard. Rowen is also the registered owner of a gold BMW, and his description matches what the security guard described as the driver in the Harborside garage.

Later that Thursday, a sheriff's deputy noted a report of shoplifting from Harbor Freight in Silverdale, with a bald male suspect on a security camera wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweats, and leaving the scene in a gold BMW.

On Saturday, May 18, sheriff's deputies learned that Rowen was at a property near Long Lake, not his listed address, and Rowen answered the door of a trailer when deputies knocked. He was arrested and booked into Kitsap County Jail, and was charged Monday with a second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, as well as malicious mischief and vehicle prowling.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Suspect arrested for assault, vehicle prowling in Bremerton