Security guard charged for sexually abusing teen girl at Bronzeville youth center

CHICAGO — A security guard at a youth center in Bronzeville has been charged for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Antonio Hopkins, 33, allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl at the Community Health and Wellness at Aunt Martha’s on the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville between May and August 2023.

Hopkins worked for a third-party security company, A Alert Security, which is contracted with DCFS to provide security to the facility.

A spokesperson with Community Health and Wellness at Aunt Martha’s said Hopkins has not been in the Bronzeville facility since last year. He reportedly no longer works there.

Hopkins was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 18 by a person in a position of trust.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with more information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-492-3810.

