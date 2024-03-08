Security guard brutally attacked in upscale Southern California community

A security guard in an upscale Orange County community was brutally attacked earlier this week and residents, who are just now learning about the assault, are even more alarmed to learn that the suspects may have been teenagers.

The incident at East Lake Village in Yorba Linda unfolded at around 9 p.m. on March 3, according to a post in a private social media group obtained by KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

According to the post, security cameras captured the parking lot attack on the security guard, who had asked the suspects to leave because they were fishing after dark.

“The severity of the attack, which included a headlock that rendered the security guard unconscious, indicates that at least one of the boys has some kind of training,” the post reads.

While it’s unclear just how many attackers there were, the suspects were described as males between the age of 16-17, one of whom had shaggy blonde hair and another who was filming the attack on his cellphone.

Cherry Allen and Darlene case, who live in the community, told KTLA that this was their first time hearing about the violent incident and expressed dismay about not having been informed.

“You can’t keep this quiet, that’s not fair to us,” one of the women said. “We pay our dues, literally. That’s not right.”

Residents say the reported assault happened in an area where people usually go fishing, and some believe the victim is the same security guard who’s often seen driving around at night in a white truck.

Many people also said they’d like to see surveillance footage of the incident so that they know what the suspects look like and can be aware.

Another East Lake Village resident, Jonathan Donovan, said he was also unaware of the alleged assault.

“Now I have to be aware of my surroundings and everything,” he said.

KTLA reached out to the general manager of the community, but they would only provide minimal details, saying that it was reported to authorities and that the guard is expected to be okay.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they’re investigating the alleged assault, but that it was only recently reported Wednesday night, two days after the incident occurred.

Still, it is unclear how badly the guard, who was reportedly attacked from behind, was injured or if the victim required hospitalization.

