Security Footage Shows Moment of Deadly Strike on Ukrainian Store

Ukrainian police have released surveillance footage showing the impact from a deadly Russian strike on a hardware store in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, told local radio that 16 bodies had been recovered, but at least 18 people were known to have died. “The number may increase,” he said.

Footage released by Sergey Bolvinov, the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, showed shoppers at the Epitsentr mall before the screen fills with smoke and sparks flash across the screen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 200 people were believed to be in the store when the strike hit.

Drone footage released by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office showed a large plume of smoke rising from the store in the aftermath of the strike. Credit: Sergey Bolvinov via Storyful