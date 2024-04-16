Security changes planned for Somerset County Courthouse entrance

Apr. 16—SOMERSET, Pa. — Security upgrades to the Somerset County Courthouse are underway for the building's main entrance.

That includes changing the entrance system from using the same door to enter and exit to a bullet-resistant glass divided, two-way system to better protect visitors and the deputies who greet them daily.

"This is a 120-year-old building ... and the way it has been set up, until now, is that you really can't see who is coming in until they are already in the courthouse," Somerset County Sheriff Dusty Weir said Monday, noting visitors walked in through two consecutive wooden doors.

"(The courthouse's original designer) never could've prepared for what the world, unfortunately, is today," Weir said of the threats public buildings can face.

The courthouse has three sets of East Union Street entry doors, and until now, visitors were able to only enter through the middle set before continuing through another door, where deputies scan guests for weapons and metal objects.

Now, visitors will be directed through the right set of doors to enter, which deputies will able to view through new security monitors and a panel of bulletproof glass, Weir said.

Lockers have been set up inside the first set of doors where visitors will be able to store and lock any weapons they carry for retrieval after they leave the building, he said.

At that point, they will be able to continue through a second entryway for screening, Weir added.

Somerset County Court Administrator Tammy Escalara said dividers also are being installed to separate people entering and exiting the building.

Escalera said the work is part of a $22,000 project that was initially approved by now- retired President Judge D. Gregory Geary.

Weir said county officials recognized they'd have to take a creative approach to the situation.

The goal was to address the safety issue without altering design of the courthouse built in 1904 itself, he said.

"Everything we're adding is portable," Weir said, noting that the interior dividers can be moved, if needed.

That also may be an advantage once his staff begins enforcing the new entry system, he said.

"It's gonna be trial-and-error," Weir said of the change. "After awhile, we might decide that we need to modify it a bit — and we'll be able to do that."

Escalera said the goal is to have the entrance changes implemented next week.