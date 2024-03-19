Sections of I-81, 84 closed due to crashes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Crashes on two Pennsylvania interstates have shut down traffic Tuesday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County and Interstate 84 in Pike County have been closed while crews work the scenes of two separate crashes.

I-81 North and South is shut down between Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) and Exit 211 (Route 106/Lenox).

I-84 East is shut down starting at Exit 20 (Route 507/Greentown).

There has been no word on injuries at this time for either of the two crashes.

All roadways should be re-opened by 11:00 a.m.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.

