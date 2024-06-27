A section of Wood County AA is closed in Port Edwards after heavy rainfall

PORT EDWARDS − The Wood County Highway Department has closed Wood County AA from Grunewald Lane to north of Lynn Creek.

Recent heavy rain has undermined the pavement on County AA at Lynn Creek, according to a news release from Wood County Highway Commissioner Roland Hawk. County staff are evaluating the damage and determining the best course of action to ensure the causeway is repaired and safe for travel. The causeway is where the road crosses the creek.

At this time, highway staff do not have an estimate of the amount of time the road will be closed. A formal detour will not be posted, but drivers can go around the closed road by using Wood County JJ, Wood County G and Wisconsin 173.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Section of Wood County AA closed in Port Edwards after heavy rainfall