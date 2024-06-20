Section of westbound I-64 blocked due to jackknifed semi trailer. What to know

A section of Interstate 64 on Southern Indiana is blocked Thursday morning due to a jackknifed semi trailer, according to the Indiana traffic service INDOT.

The right lane of westbound I-64 is blocked for the next 45 minutes due to the incident. The blocked area is between US 150 and Exit 118: IN 62, which is one mile west of the New Albany area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

