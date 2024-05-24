Section of street near Rupp Arena to be closed for months due to ongoing construction

A section of road near Rupp Arena will be blocked off for the next few months beginning Tuesday due to ongoing construction of Town Branch Park, according to the city of Lexington.

Manchester Street, formerly South Jefferson Street, will be blocked off at High Street until early fall. The city said Oliver Lewis Way can be used to access the Central Bank Center level 1 parking garage, the level 3 loading dock and Ty Court.

The construction is intended to improve access to the future site of Town Branch Park, according to the city. Officials broke ground on the park in August and it’s expected to be mostly completed in 2025.

The plans call for a large amphitheater area, stage, dog park, children’s play area with water features and walking trails. To find out more about Town Branch Park, go to gattonpark.org.

Other sections of Manchester Street were previously blocked off due to construction on the project but have since reopened.

A section of Manchester Street near High Street will be closed for months due to construction of Town Branch Park.