Section of Smallman Street closed for construction until 2025

After a delay in starting construction work, a portion of Smallman Street in the Strip District is closed until early-mid 2025.

Smallman Street is closed in both directions between 29th and 30th streets.

Two ongoing construction projects are happening across the street from each other. Both projects require sidewalk and lane closures for deliveries, material staging and crane staging.

“We’re actively taking steps to minimize the impact this closure has on city residents,” said Kim Lucas Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director. “Although this closure may affect morning and afternoon rush hours, effective detours have been established.”

Westbound traffic is being detoured via 30th Street to Penn Avenue to 29th Street.

Eastbound traffic will detour via 29th Street to Liberty Avenue to 30th Street to Smallman Street.

