Weather permitting, a temporary street closure will be required on South Mulberry Street on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, to allow the water department and a contractor to install a new water meter vault and water service at a building.

Therefore, beginning at 9 a.m. each day, South Mulberry Street will be closed to through traffic between East Washington Street and East Antietam Street. Motorists will be required to detour around the closure via other city streets.

Weather permitting, a temporary street closure will be required on South Mulberry Street Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, daily to allow the water department and a contractor to install a new water meter vault and water service at a building.

It is anticipated that this work will take a week to be completed, but the street will be reopened to traffic every day at 4 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through this block of South Mulberry Street while the closure is in effect but will be able to respond to service calls in that block.

For more information, contact the city of Hagerstown's Department of Engineering at 301-739-8577, ext. 125.

More: As the city plans more revitalization downtown, why not do some revitalizing of your own?

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Section of S. Mulberry Street to be closed daily May 20-24