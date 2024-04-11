Section of Katy Trail will have temporary closures. Here's how long they'll last

A portion of the Katy Trail near the new Lance Cpl. Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport will have closures and other restrictions next week.

Contractors will set structural steel girders over the Katy Trail as part of eastbound bridge construction. Around 1.5 miles of the trail from Rocheport to the bridge will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Flaggers will be present 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to allow safe access for trail users.

This trail closure will not impact Interstate 70 traffic and work is weather permitting. Signs will be posted at Katy Trail entrances indicating the closure and barricades will prevent trail access.

The eastbound bridge is expected to finish construction by the end of the year. The westbound bridge already is open and currently handling both east and westbound traffic. Both bridges, once open, will total six lanes (three eastbound, three westbound) to coincide with the eventual widening of Interstate 70 to six lanes across the entire state.

The first of the widening projects is happening from Kingdom City to Columbia, which will include interchange improvements at U.S. Highway 54 and I-70 in Kingdom City and at the I-70 and U.S. Highway 63 connector in Columbia. The highway widening project and other improvements will take upward of three years to complete.

