Section of Interstate 95 North closed after tractor-trailer crash

PAWTUCKET − A section of Interstate 95 is closed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer rollover, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

The section is at East Street in Pawtucket.

Traffic will be diverted to Broadway, and drivers should seek alternate routes, the police said.

The message, which said the highway would be closed for about an hour, was posted at about 9:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Interstate 95 North closed after tractor-trailer rollover in RI