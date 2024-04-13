Section of Dell Range Boulevard set to close Monday

Apr. 12—CHEYENNE — Dell Range Boulevard will close to all traffic between Van Buren Avenue and Whitney Road beginning Monday.

Dell Range through traffic is encouraged to detour via Christiansen Road, Pershing Boulevard and College Drive. Local traffic needing access to and from Dell Range Boulevard will be provided detour routes at Cleveland Avenue, Ontario Avenue, Pierce Avenue and Connie Drive.

The city of Cheyenne began construction Monday on the Dell Range and Van Buren project, which is intended to improve stormwater drainage in the area and improve Dell Range Boulevard. The city hopes to complete the project by the end of the year.

Van Buren closed at its intersection with Dell Range on Monday and will remain closed for about two weeks. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reopened access from Van Buren to U.S. Highway 30 for the duration of this phase to relieve traffic congestion caused by the ongoing U.S. 30 work.

Once that is completed, the Van Buren/Dell Range intersection will reopen, and Dell Range Boulevard will close between Van Buren Avenue and Whitney Road. This will remain closed for several months. The final phase of the project will close Van Buren Avenue in sections to install new storm sewer infrastructure.

The project includes a new storm sewer trunkline along Van Buren from Dell Range to Rawlins Street, resurfacing of Van Buren and improvements to Dell Range, including water, sewer, storm sewer and roadway reconstruction from Van Buren to Whitney Road. This project will provide water utility extensions for future development in east Cheyenne, and provide storm sewer infrastructure for adjacent development and roadway improvements.

This construction is set to be completed in three phases. The first is broken into two portions.

First, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction, the contractors, will grade a temporary ditch and detention pond north of Dell Range Boulevard. The second portion includes storm sewer trunkline and temporary surfacing. Phase 2 will include Dell Range corridor improvements, such as water, sewer, storm sewer trunkline and roadway reconstruction. The final phase will be to select concrete and provide a final surfacing of Van Buren Avenue.

The Dell Range Boulevard/Van Buren Avenue project is one of five current and anticipated roadwork projects in east Cheyenne to support increased traffic and continued development.

Other projects include a $37 million update to U.S. Highway 30 from Pershing Boulevard to Archer Parkway, which will update the road by adding more lanes in certain sections, as well as traffic lights. This project is being completed by WYDOT in coordination with the city of Cheyenne.

The extension and paving of Storey Boulevard between College Drive and Whitney Road was initially intended to serve as a detour for some of the construction on U.S. 30 and Dell Range Boulevard. However, delays in land acquisition postponed this. Regardless, Cheyenne City Engineer Tom Cobb said at a public meeting in February that he hopes to begin construction this summer and have it completed in the fall.

Further improvements to Dell Range Boulevard are anticipated to begin next summer and conclude in summer 2026. If realized, the project will widen Dell Range Boulevard to five lanes between Van Buren Avenue and Marble Avenue, near the King Soopers plaza.

The final project will update the U.S. 30 intersections with Whitney Road and Dell Range Boulevard. Traffic signals will be installed at each location, and the roads will be updated. That will begin in 2026 and may go into 2027.

At the current Dell Range Boulevard and Van Buren Avenue project, motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cellphones while driving through work zones.

