Section of Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg changing to one-way

Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg is changing to a one-way southbound street from Analomink Street to Washington Street starting June 27.

The change in traffic flow is part of the first phase of the Crystal Street Streetscape Project. After this change, there are plans to widen the sidewalk on both sides of this Crystal Street portion, add a raised pedestrian crosswalk and add additional decorative street lighting.

Phase two of the project will add a new sidewalk that will continue down Crystal Street to the Prospect Street Bridge, also with decorative lighting. It includes plans to provide additional parking on the east side of Crystal Street along the railroad tracks.

East Stroudsburg Borough Council President Sonia Wolbert said Crystal Street is much busier these days and they are looking to improve pedestrian safety with the one-way traffic change.

According to Wolbert, the remainder of phase one is on hold. "We need to find funding to widen the sidewalks because there are stormwater issues that need to be addressed that are more involved that originally thought. It's certainly not this year and I don't know if it'll be next year either."

Wolbert said making the change to a one-way now will give the borough time to test "how it works out and work out any kinks that come up" or "find that it doesn't work for some reason."

"There are issues with truck deliveries and double parking and people picking up food, whether it's individuals or delivery drivers and things of that nature," said Wolbert. "We are hoping that this will help alleviate some of these issues as we look at more ways to put spaces in for deliveries or come up with more ideas. Double parking has become a big problem."

Wolbert described the business growth on Crystal Street as a "renaissance" over the last six to eight years. "Local businesses have really invested in Crystal Street and it has really been revitalized. All of this has been good but then there is traffic and these other things you have to adjust for."

"People are seeking out Crystal Street as a destination with all the new businesses, restaurants and events that go on there," said Wolbert. "We are really happy about that and we are going to continue to see this with other buildings on the street. It's come a long way."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Part of Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg becomes one-way on June 27