Section of I-90 east in Chautauqua County to close overnight Friday into Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A roughly 17-mile section of I-90 eastbound in Chautauqua County will be closed overnight Friday into Saturday to facilitate emergency bridge repairs, the New York State Thruway Authority announced.

The Thruway Authority said all lanes of I-90 east from Exit 60 (Westfield) to Exit 59 (Dunkirk) will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday. The temporary closure is to allow crews to safely remove a “severely damaged” portion of the North Road overpass, which is currently closed to vehicle traffic.

The overpass has been struck at least three times by overweight trucks since the start of 2024, and it was determined work needed to be done to stabilize it, according to the Thruway Authority

Motorists are advised to follow the Emergency Detour Route “D” which will direct traffic to NY Route 394 east and eventually back onto the thruway at Exit 59.

The same section of I-90 westbound will remain open throughout the repairs.

