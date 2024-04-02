Section of I-79 reopens after crash, truck rollover

UPDATE: All lanes of I-79 southbound have reopened to traffic, PennDOT says.

ORIGINAL STORY: A truck rollover is causing lane closures along Interstate 79.

🚨 Crash Alert: Roll over truck I79S near mile marker 62. Watch your speeds and consider alternative routes — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 2, 2024

A multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes between Exit 65, Neville Island, and Exit 60B, Moon Run. All southbound lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

As southbound I-79 remains closed, those traveling south are encouraged by PennDOT to consider using I-279 southbound to I-376. The HOV lanes will remain open in the southbound direction until the crash has been cleared.

