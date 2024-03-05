Section of I-75 in Central Kentucky shut down after head-on collision

A section of the interstate in Madison County has been shut down due to a head-on collision, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The wreck happened on the southbound lanes of I-75 near exit 87 in Richmond. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said a vehicle was traveling in the northbound lanes when it crossed over into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason, colliding with another vehicle.

The extent of the injuries involved in the crash is unknown. Richardson said the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center reported that the southbound lanes of the interstate have been blocked. Richardson said they are trying to get a lane open to alleviate traffic.

Richmond police encouraged drivers to get off the interstate at exits 90 and 95 to avoid the traffic.

“First responders are actively working to clear the scene. We will update when the road reopens,” Richmond police said in the Facebook post.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s interactive traffic map showed heavy traffic from the scene of the crash to between exits 90 and 95 of the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

