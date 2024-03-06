Secrets and lies in Northern Kentucky: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Happy Wednesday. I’m Quinlan Bentley, and I cover crime and courts in Northern Kentucky.
It’s not often that I write about white-collar crime and corporate intrigue, but that’s exactly what unfolded in a recent federal court case in Covington.
It all started with a 2017 meeting in which a South Carolina business owner proposed to pay kickbacks to secure the contract for a $650 million steel mill expansion project in Northern Kentucky.
The scheme involved Tony Berenyi secretly funneling thousands of dollars to an accomplice – money his firm received in billings as part of the project. Prosecutors say the accomplice essentially worked as Berenyi's inside man within Nucor Steel Gallatin.
Now, Tony Berenyi must report to prison for what prosecutors say was a plan to defraud Nucor out of more than $2 million.
The case involved secret payments, dishonest business dealings and an unlikely confession by Berenyi that brought the scheme to light. Read more about how this case unfolded in my latest story here.
What else you need to know Wednesday, March 6
🌧️ Weather: High of 56. Occasional morning rain; otherwise, cloudy and cooler.
Today's Top Stories
