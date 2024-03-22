Secretary stole thousands from dying principal’s cancer fundraiser, Ohio cops say

A school secretary’s good deed turned sour when police discovered the money she promised to donate to cancer research was never received by the hospital, Ohio police said.

Stacie LaRiccia, 40, organized a 5K run at the school to raise money for cancer research and for Principal Michael Fording’s family, according to police and the website for the October 2023 event.

Fording was battling colon cancer, according to the event’s website. LaRiccia was an administrative assistant to Fording at Brush High School, according to WEWS.

She raised over $38,000, authorities said. However, Lyndhurst police say the hospital never received the portion of the money they were pledged.

Over $7,000 was supposed to be donated to the hospital for cancer research, police said.

A check for the remaining $30,000 was written at the end of October, though police did not share who that money was for. According to the event’s website, money was raised for Fording’s family.

Police said LaRiccia spent the stolen money on food and entertainment, according to WKYC.

“The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools acknowledges and expresses sadness as we were informed of a criminal investigation involving a non-district sponsored event, ‘Fight for Fording 5K,’ the school district said in a statement to McClatchy News. “At this point in time, there is no indication that district funds were involved in the ‘Fight for Fording 5K’ and encourage the public to allow the investigation to run its course.”

Fording died Nov. 26, about a month after the fundraiser took place, according to his obituary.

“Mike was an inspiration to so many,” his obituary said. “He was kind, compassionate and generous. He was the most selfless man, always more concerned about others before himself.”

LaRiccia was arrested March 15 and charged with theft by deception, according to police. She posted a $25,000 bond and was released, police said.

Attorney information for LaRiccia was not listed.

Lyndhurst is about a 15-mile drive east from Cleveland.

