Secretary of State's Office: Challenge to Minnehaha County ballots fell outside state law

Officials with the South Dakota Secretary of State's office says they are "deeply concerned" about the rejection of absentee ballots during Minnehaha County's June 4 primary, and they doesn't believe the challenge — made by the leader of a group with strong ties to Minnehaha County auditor Leah Anderson — fell within the bounds of state law.

Jessica Pollema challenged absentee ballots at two precincts on June 4. And while the precinct board for 5-16 rejected the challenge, in 4-16, the board rejected 132 of the 164 ballots that had been challenged, Anderson told members of the county's canvassing board Monday.

Pollema is the president of South Dakota Canvassing Group, which claims that the 2020 election showed "major problems" with the country's election systems, calls for a ban on mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and all voting machines and has a voracious support for Anderson, with members often showing up in droves at Minnehaha County Commission meetings.

Pollema told the Argus Leader on June 4 the challenge was based on voter registration forms that shared addresses at post office boxes in Sioux Falls. She claimed the voters didn't live in the city.

The precinct superintendent at precinct 5-16, where the challenge was rejected, said Minnehaha County State's Attorney officials countered that the people in question could be state residents who permanently live in an RV, or are homeless.

Anderson told the canvassing board that she had been made aware of the pending challenge the night before the election, and that she wasn't sure if the precinct got in contact with each individual voter to establish their identity.

Rachel Soulek, the director of the division of elections for the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office, told the Argus Leader in a statement the office was made aware of the challenge and rejected ballots.

"We had advised a Minnehaha County official that per state law SDCL 12-18-10 on items that are challengeable, what was being challenged didn’t fall into those parameters," Soulek stated. "This is a county level matter, but we are deeply concerned and care about the voting right of all eligible voters.“

SDCL 12-18-10 states that if a person has applied for a ballot or cast an absentee ballot, "the person's right to vote at that poll and election may be challenged only as to the person's identity as the person registered whom the person claims to be or on grounds that within 15 days preceding the election the person has been convicted of a felony or declared by proper authority to be mentally incompetent."

The issue of the South Dakotans who are sometimes called "RV voters" is a real one that the state has gone back and forth on how to address. For people who travel the country for some or all of the year, South Dakota's lack of a state income tax can be an appealing perk, and there are plenty of businesses that allow a person to establish a residence in the state by spending a night there and filling out a form.

There has been bipartisan interest in addressing that issue — but twice now, the state legislature has passed a 30-day residency requirement for voter registration before repealing it soon afterward.

Pollema wrote critically of the repeal of the 30-day residency requirement for cothe nservative website The Federalist earlier this year, calling it — along with bills that would share the state's voter registration file and make it a crime to threaten a poll worker — a "left-leaning nightmare of a bill package."

Anderson has called for a hand-counted audit of every vote from the primary for the county, which is expected to be June 25. She announced the decision this week at the Minnehaha County Commission meeting and said it would take less than a day, citing an experiment she ran where she says volunteers were able to count 636 ballots in 35 minutes.

The process would be run by groups of five people who were registered Minnehaha County voters: two people reading ballots to two people marking them, overseen by a supervisor. Anderson said she'd like to see equal representation of political parties.

There were 13,058 ballots cast in the county's primary election. Anderson is also expected to be at next Tuesday's commission meeting to share more about ongoing ballot issues.

