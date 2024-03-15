The Secretary of State office in Battle Creek will be temporarily closed — here's why

BATTLE CREEK — The Secretary of State office on Beckley Road will be closed for two weeks for remodeling, the agency announced Friday.

The office at 5420 Beckley Road will be closed beginning Monday through March 29. Normal service will resume at 9 a.m. April 1.

Renovations include improvements to the counter, reconfiguration of employee areas and electrical updates, officials said.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s administration has doubled the number of services available online and now most transactions can be done from computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Residents can access services online at michigan.gov/sos.

Self-service stations provide instant registration, driver’s license and ID renewals, as well as some other transactions, and offer nine language options including Arabic and Spanish. The nearest machines are located in Meijer stores at 2191 W. Columbia Ave. and 6405 B Drive N. in Battle Creek.

Residents who need to come into an office for Secretary of State services during the remodeling period may schedule a visit to the closest alternative office at michigan.gov/sos or by calling 888-767-6424.

The nearest offices are located at 308 S. Superior St. in Albion and 603 Romence Road in Portage. Both offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesdays, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Secretary of State office in Battle Creek to close for remodeling