Secret wine cellar, silo guest house and a lake? Take a look at Florida home for sale

An almost 200 acre estate with, well, almost every luxury under the sun has landed on the real estate market in Madison County, Florida, for $3.525 million.

And when we say “almost every luxury” — we literally mean it.

Cypress Hill is a gated compound with a 5,395-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom primary home with surprises, a 15-plus-acre lake, silo guest house, skeet range, equipment barns onsite and so much more.

“It would take every bit of two years to build everything that’s here. Coming from a 1.5-year remodel myself, the level of detail and attention the landowner put into this is humbling,” listing agent Jon Kohler said in the listing.

The main house has a “southern charm” and a boat load of amenities including:

Chef’s kitchen

Two primary suites

Game room

Bar

Fireplace

Pool

Outdoor entertainment area

One of the coolest features of the home is the wine cellar, that’s hidden away from prying eyes.

“The current landowner loves hosting family and friends for gatherings – as such, tucked away hidden from sight in built-in shelving between the game room and outside pool area, is a doorway, and set of stairs that lead to an incredible approx. 144 sq. ft. wine cellar with built in humidor,” the listing on Jon Kohler & Associates says.

The silo guest house is also a stunner with sleeping quarters and a private bath.

“This is exactly the type of place where one would want to spend the next pandemic, or worse,” Kohler said in the listing.

Madison County is about 55 miles east of Tallahassee.

The hidden wine cellar.

The grain silo guest house.

