    Secret Service Uses John McCain’s Old Code Name 1 Last Time In Touching Tribute

    Ed Mazza

    The United States Secret Service isn’t known for its emotional side, but the agency lowered its collective shades on Monday to pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

    The department tweeted a message that included McCain’s old code name from when he was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee: 

    McCain died on Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state in the rotunda of the Arizona state Capitol on Wednesday and in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday before a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday. 

    McCain will be buried on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.