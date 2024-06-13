Secret UFO civilization, aliens could be here on Earth already: Harvard scientists

Researchers at Harvard University and Montana Technological University speculated that an unidentified, technologically advanced population could be living among humans secretly on Earth.

In a new paper, the team hypothesized that sightings of UFOs (or UAP, unidentified anomalous phenomena) "may reflect activities of intelligent beings concealed in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the Moon), and/or even 'walking among us' (e.g., passing as humans)."

The researchers admitted that their research was "likely to be regarded skeptically by most scientists," but urged the scientific community to consider their claim "in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness."

Artists impression of a UFO

In the paper, the scientists explained the hypothesis for aliens on Earth.

The researchers said that they believe that "remnant forms," which are an ancient, highly advanced human civilization, are walking among humans on earth.

The research also shared the possible existence of a non-human underground civilization that may be "descendants of unknown, intelligent dinosaurs."

Third there could be hidden occupants, likened to earthbound angels or fairies, on Earth that have traveled to Earth.

The research papers quotes former House Representative Mike Gallagher, who suggested last year that one explanation for the UFO sightings might be "an ancient civilization that’s just been hiding here, for all this time, and is suddenly showing itself right now.

Gallagher's comment came after UFO whistleblower David Grusch testified under oath that his life was threatened and he was instructed to keep quiet about a secret government-run crashed UFO retrieval program.

Grusch's explosive testimony in July 2023 claimed that the U.S. government "absolutely" has UFO tech and "biologics" of "non-human origins" since the 1930s and knows the exact locations where they're being held.





