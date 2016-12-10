"Secret Santa" Pays off More Than $45,000 Worth of Walmart's Layaway Items

A "Secret Santa" in Pennsylvania spread Christmas cheer by paying off 194 Walmart layaway accounts in a gesture of holiday giving.

Ryan Kennedy, manager of the Walmart store in Everett, reportedly said he received a call from a mysterious person identified only as "Santa B" who offered to pay off all $46,265.59 worth of layaway items.

"It was complete disbelief," he told CNN. "It was definitely a great gesture. I was completely shocked."

A few days after the initial call, a woman delivered a check to the store and Kennedy began to notify the 194 customers with layaway accounts that their balances had been paid.

"Some individuals were just brought to tears when they were notified about it," Kennedy said.

This was the third consecutive year the anonymous Santa B had offered to pay off the layaway deposits at a Pennsylvania Walmart, according to reports.

"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be," Walmart said in a statement.

