Secret Service, police seize skimming devices at businesses across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement agencies across the valley, along with the U.S. Secret Service, seized skimming devices from ATMs and point-of-sale machines across the Las Vegas valley as part of a two-day operation.

The U.S. Secret Service said they have seen a large increase in skimming crimes in the last 18 months across the country. The devices are used to steal a person’s financial information, including their money to fund criminal activity or to be sent overseas.

The skimming devices are inserted into the device where you would insert or swipe your card or glued on top of point-of-sale devices. In addition, these thieves will stick pin-hole cameras onto the plastic coverings of an ATM.

Officers from Las Vegas Metro police and Clark County School District police, and Secret Service agents, visited 1,150 businesses and checked 11,600 ATMs and gas pumps, officials announced Friday. They uncovered 18 skimming devices.

Debit and EBT cards are the biggest targets of these thieves with EBT information stolen and used to take money from the most vulnerable, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Karon Ransom said.

“The coalition worked together to find skimming devices and distribute education materials to help businesses identify skimming devices on their ATMs and point of sale terminals,” Ransom said.

No suspects were arrested but an investigation into where the skimmers came from is ongoing.

The best way to protect yourself is to check card readers for any loose pieces or damage and use your ATM card as a credit card if possible.

