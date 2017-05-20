The Secret to Pippa Middleton's Youthful Wedding Day Look, Revealed





Wedding bells were ringing in England this morning, with the whole world was watching. Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, married hedge fund manager James Matthew this morning at St. Marks Church in Englefield, England.

After (somewhat) stealing the spotlight at Kate’s wedding in 2011, we could hardly wait to see Pippa on her big day. We have to say, she did not disappoint.

Pippa looked absolutely gorgeous in her lace couture Giles Deacon gown. However, that wasn’t all we noticed. She stunned with seriously toned arms, a glowing complexion, a pearl-threaded updo and a beaming smile. Keep reading to see how she did it.

Pre-Wedding Fitness

According to Vogue.com, Pippa was rumored to have attended a three-month bridal boot camp at London’s Grace Belgravia club. The program offers workouts like yoga, Pilates and dance cardio. Not only are these meant to strengthen and tone, but they’re also created to improve posture, something that’s just as important when walking down the aisle.

Other services the boot camp includes are a healthy eating plan, meditation practices and a team of skin care experts that can do anything from peels to lasers. After all, you have to get that glowing wedding-day complexion.

Skin Care Prep

The Mirror reported that Pippa's mom, Carole Middleton, also helped Pippa get her skin in tiptop shape for the wedding. Apparently, Carole strongly believes in the many skincare benefits of one particular fruit: avocados. Leading up to the wedding, Carole had Pippa eating at least one a day.

That wasn't it all. Pippa also got facials at Linda Meredith's beauty salon in London's Knightsbridge. It's no wonder her skin looked so magnificent.

Wedding Day Makeup

As important as the pre-wedding prep is, it also takes work the day of to nail the whole blushing bride thing. Pippa wore a healthy and natural touch of makeup, which, E! News reports, was done by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Taking a less-is-more approach, she chose a simple, light lip and a healthy bronze. While she has been known to go heavy on the liner and bronzer in the past, this soft, minimalism projects a seriously youthful essence.

